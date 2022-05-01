Ha Long Bay: A world wonder with global value
Ha Long Bay, in the Gulf of Tonkin, includes some 1,600 islands and islets, forming a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars. The site's outstanding scenic beauty is complemented by its great biological interest.
VNA
