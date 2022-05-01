Destinations Infographic Quang Nam - The Essence of Central Vietnam Quang Nam is famous in Vietnam travel map for its cultural and historical values, especially the UNESCO heritages such as Hoi An ancient town, My Son Sanctuary, Bai Choi performance art, and Cu Lao Cham Biosphere Reserve.

Destinations Infographic Visit Vietnam Year 2022 highlights Green tourism “Quang Nam - Green tourism destination” has been chosen as the theme of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 hosted by Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.