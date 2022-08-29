Ha Long Bay listed among 10 most beautiful places in 2022
Canadian travel publication “The Travel” has just listed Ha Long Bay of Vietnam as one of the world's 10 most beautiful places in 2022.
The bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, together with Cambodia's Angkor Wat temple complex, are the only two Southeast Asian representatives to break into the list.
“The best way to experience this mist-shrouded landscape is to board a junk and sail through the outstanding scenic beauty," the magazine said of the bay.
The rising popularity of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has prompted travel agencies to develop a wide range of cruises – from budget to high-end, including half-day or overnight trips, it added.
The magazine also advised tourists to drop by Thien Cung (Heaven Grotto), one of the biggest caves in Ha Long, and Sung Sot (Surprise) Cave that "give way to impressive sweeping views of the water below."/.