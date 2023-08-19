Ha Long Bay one of the world's seven new wonders of nature
Ha Long Bay is likened to a great work of visual art of nature with thousands of rocky islands of all shapes and sizes, numerous magnificent caves gathering into a world that is both vivid and mysterious. Many international travel websites regularly put Ha Long Bay on the list of the world's most beautiful places.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
Party, State, Government always accompany education sector: PM
The Party, State, and Government will always accompany and join hands with the education sector to deal with difficulties and challenges faced by the sector and over 1 million teachers who are tirelessly contributing to the education cause, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
See more
National economy bouncing back: experts
Vietnam’s economy has begun to gather steam again since the start of the third quarter of this year, helping consolidate confidence of businesses and investors, experts have said.
Binh Thuan hopes to lure more tourists under new visa policy
Effective from August 15, regular passport holders in certain countries will be exempt from visa requirements for stays in Vietnam of 45 days instead of 15 days. Foreign travellers can enter and exit under an e-visa an unlimited number of times within a 90-day period.
French paintings wax nostalgic for a bygone Vietnam
Fifty paintings from French artists were displayed for the first time at a Sotheby’s exhibition entitled “Mong vien dong” (The Faraway East: of Dreams and Pursuits), held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 14-17.
Korean investors turn into net buyers of Vietnamese stocks
Investors of the Republic of Korea were net buyers of stocks in Vietnam in the first 11 days of August, according to the Korea Securities Depository.
Foreign retailer giants look for Vietnamese suppliers
The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023, which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13 – 15, is expected to attract about 150 business delegations from 30 countries and territories worldwide. The event aims to support domestic firms to engage more deeply in global production and supply chains.