Videos National economy bouncing back: experts Vietnam’s economy has begun to gather steam again since the start of the third quarter of this year, helping consolidate confidence of businesses and investors, experts have said.

Videos Binh Thuan hopes to lure more tourists under new visa policy Effective from August 15, regular passport holders in certain countries will be exempt from visa requirements for stays in Vietnam of 45 days instead of 15 days. Foreign travellers can enter and exit under an e-visa an unlimited number of times within a 90-day period.

Videos French paintings wax nostalgic for a bygone Vietnam Fifty paintings from French artists were displayed for the first time at a Sotheby’s exhibition entitled “Mong vien dong” (The Faraway East: of Dreams and Pursuits), held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 14-17.

Videos Korean investors turn into net buyers of Vietnamese stocks Investors of the Republic of Korea were net buyers of stocks in Vietnam in the first 11 days of August, according to the Korea Securities Depository.