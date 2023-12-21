Ha Long Bay ranks 4th among 10 most-visited natural wonders
Welcoming 2.6 million visitors annually, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam was ranked fourth among the 10 most-visited natural wonders in the world in a survey published in December by the US-based magazine The Travel.
VNA
Video
You should also see
InfographicVietnamese ST25 rice named world’s best for second time
Vietnam’s ST25 fragrant rice variety has won the World’s Best Rice 2023 award for the second time.
See more
InfographicVietnam honoured as World’s Leading Heritage Destination for 4th time
Vietnam has secured the title of the World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2023 at the World Travel Awards. This is the fourth time the country has received the honour.
InfographicPhu Yen’s square wins 2023 Asian Townscape Award
Nghinh Phong (Welcoming Wind) Tower Square, located on the coast of Tuy Hoa city in the south-central province of Phu Yen, is the only representative from Southeast Asia to win a 2023 Asian Urban Landscape Award.
InfographicDa Nang among 11 best places to go in Asia in 2024
The world-renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has announced the best destinations to visit around the world in 2024. In the list of Asian destinations, Da Nang was the only representative of Vietnam to make it to the top, alongside famous destinations such as Chinatown in Bangkok (Thailand), the Kathmandu Valley (Nepal), the Silk Road in Uzbekistan, Singapore, Mongolia, and Sri Lanka.
InfographicPhu Quoc among world’s top 6 tourist destinations in 2024
Online travel guide Travel Lemming has ranked Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam’s largest island and off the coast of the southern province of Kien Giang, as 6th among the 50 best places to visit in 2024.
InfographicHa Long Bay listed among 51 most beautiful places in the world
Thanks to its unique natural beauty, Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay was listed among the 51 most beautiful destinations in the world by luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler in October.