Ha Long Carnival gives boost to tourism activities in Quang Ninh
At the event (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Ha Long Carnival, a highlight of the Ha Long – Quang Ninh Tourism Week 2022, took place on April 29, marking the return and recovery of tourism in the northern coastal province and its Ha Long city after two years impacted by COVID-19.
The carnival aimed at promoting Ha Long, home to the world heritage site Ha Long Bay, as a safe and friendly destination.
With the participation of about 2,000 artists, it was held at the Dai Duong (Ocean) Park in Bai Chay ward and rounded off with a 15-minute low-range firework display.
Also in Quang Ninh on the day, an ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) festival treated visitors to 20 collections inspired by the province’s landscape, nature, culture, and people.
With its venue on the shore of Bai Tu Long Bay within the Green Dragon City urban area, the festival gathered the participation of over 30 designers and hundreds of artists, models, actors and actresses.
In 2022, Quang Ninh aims to host over 10 million tourists, including 1.5 million foreigners. As a result, its tourism revenue is expected at some 21 trillion VND (917.43 million USD)./.