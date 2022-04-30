Travel Tourism promotion clip launched to welcome SEA Games 31 A tourism promotion video clip, themed “Let’s shine and live fully”, was officially launched on the YouTube channel of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) on April 30.

Destinations Da Lat ready to welcome visitors during April 30 holiday The upcoming holiday on April 30 and May 1 is considered a “golden opportunity” for the tourism sector in both Da Lat city and Lam Dong province to recover after COVID-19. The city’s tourism sector has fully prepared for the long weekend and is ready to welcome a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.

Travel HCM City kicks off new helicopter service The first helicopter tours took off over Ho Chi Minh City on April 29, carrying 30 passengers.

Culture - Sports Hoa Binh launches paragliding activities ahead of SEA Games 31 Hoa Binh province is offering a paragliding experience for visitors as part of the northern tourist destination’s efforts to attract more tourists and revive the local tourism sector.