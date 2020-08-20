Ha Long city boasts advantages in developing night-time economy
Quang Ninh (VNA) - With the necessary infrastructure, attractive tour packages, and high-quality shopping services, Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh possesses a host of advantages to develop its night-time economy, especially tourism.
Over the next five years the night-time economy will be a focus of the city’s development goals and is expected to thrive.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Son said that over the past five years, 6-10 million travellers have visited Ha Long each year. It welcomed 11.9 million holidaymakers last year, 30-35 percent of whom were foreigners, mainly from Europe.
Local authorities plan to develop dance clubs, karaoke lounges, cinemas, exhibition spaces, arts performances, and casinos at night, as well as promote sightseeing tours around the city.
Shopping centres, convenience stores, and restaurants will be open later at night to serve customers.
One of the new points in the development of the city’s night-time economy is a proposal to open 12 pedestrian streets and 12 squares to attract visitors.
Besides waterfront streets along Ha Long Bay, there would be other routes reserved for pedestrians at Sunworld, the Tuan Chau tourism site, and the Dong Che flower village./.
