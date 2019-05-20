In Quang Ninh’s socio-economic development plan for 2020, with a vision to 2030, the province is determined to promote Ha Long city as a smart city, especially in the areas of healthcare, education, e-government, transportation, finance-banking, and taxation, among others.

In order to realise the plan, the city was given five master projects, including information technology application in areas of tourism transportation, urban management, smart lighting system development, smart tax collection, and tourism.

In the area of taxation, the city has successfully piloted a project to connect and synch up e-invoice managing software with sales software and point-of-sale machine systems, as well as linking the tax sector with the business units of enterprises.

In the area of administrative reform and e-government development, Ha Long has applied a document-managing information system at all levels with all administrative procedures of the city to be handled at the public administrative centre.

All of the city’s hospitals have implemented e-medical records. Each patient will be provided with a smart card which integrates all personal medical records.

With the implementation of information technology in several key socio-economic areas, the city is ready to become one of the country’s smart cities.-VNA