At the press conference (Source: vov.vn)

– Twenty-two professional pop singers from ten member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will compete at the ASEAN+3 singing contest slated for July 26-29 in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.The final round is scheduled to take place on July 28 night, which will see the participation of guest singers from China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan, heard a press conference on July 22.The programme will be broadcast live on radio and television channels of Radio the Voice of Vietnam – the organizer of the biennial contest.Vietnam will send three singers to the contest. Musician Trong Dai and singer Thanh Lam will be included in the jury.On the sidelines of the event, contestants and invitees will have a chance to enjoy the beauty of UNESCO World Natural Heritage site Ha Long Bay and visit Quang Ninh’s modern museum where Vietnam’s history, culture and nature are on display.The first event of this kind was held in the north central province of Thanh Hoa in 2017, with 19 contestants and invited guests taking part.Darlin Joy Baje from the Philippines won first prize, while Ni Ni Khin Zaw from Myanmar and Thu Lan from Vietnam took second place.Two third prizes went to Pham Tien Manh from Vietnam and Alvir Anthony Subrado from the Philippines. –VNA