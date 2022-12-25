Ha Long Winter Carnival 2022 attracts thousands of visitors
The Ha Long Winter Carnival 2022, themed "Colours of the Wonder," took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 24 evening, drawing thousands of participants.
An artist performing at the Ha Long Winter Carnival 2022 (Photo: VNA)
The carnival was expected to become a unique tourist product of Quang Ninh during Christmas, helping promote the local tourism in low tourist season during winter.
During the carnival, art performances and parades were combined with a music festival called Ha Long Carnaval EDM Party.
The art performances highlighted the national traditional cultural values and modern and vibrant musical styles.
Dinh Huu Chung, Vice Chairman of Tuan Chau Group, one of the organisers of the event, said that the highlight of this year's carnival is the mobile stage and a professional sound and light systems and the modern technology wireless connectivity solutions.
Many sidelines activities were held, including a street art programme and paragliding, airplane and seaplane performances.
So far this year, Quang Ninh province attracted about 11.6 million visitors, 2.6 times higher than that in 2021 and 21.7% higher than planned. Its tourism revenue reached nearly 25.2 trillion VND (approximately 1 billion USD), 3.2 times higher than that in 2021 and 32.5% higher than planned./.