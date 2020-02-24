Ha Nam becomes attractive destination for investors
Efforts made by the northern province of Ha Nam to lure investments have proved effective when the locality has become an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investors.
A smart melon planting garden in Ha Nam (Source: izhanam.gov.vn)
In 1997 when Ha Nam province was re-established, the proportion of agriculture accounted for 50 percent of its economic structure, while its socio-economic and urban infrastructure and transport system were underdeveloped. At that time, there were only 40 operating enterprises, paying only 72.4 billion VND (3.1 million USD) to the State budget.
To affirm its determination to improve the business environment, since 2011, Ha Nam has made 10 commitments to investors, including providing sufficient electricity for businesses in industrial zones, ensuring standard clean water supply and waste treatment systems, providing land to build houses for workers, and offering favourable customs procedures.
At present, there are 950 valid projects totaling nearly 200 trillion VND (8.6 billion USD) in the province, of which 288 are invested by foreign investors from nine countries and territories, with a total capital of 3.56 billion USD.
Lee Hwdeuk, Director of Korean-invested KMW Vietnam Ltd, Co., said that leaders of the provincial People’s Committee have held regular meetings with businesses to help them promptly solve difficulties.
To attract more projects, Hoang Cao Liem, Director of the provincial Investment Promotion Centre, stated that the province is focusing on completing planning, speeding up the construction of infrastructure in industrial zones and clusters, and regularly updating mechanisms and policies to encourage private investment, especially in hi-tech support industry.
Ha Nam is stepping up the reform of administrative procedures at all levels and diversifying investment promotion methods, Liem said, adding that it is also giving the priority to foreign investors, especially those operating in support industry from Japan and the Republic of Korea.
Additionally, it is attracting investment in hi-tech agriculture, urban infrastructure, trade, tourism, health and education./.