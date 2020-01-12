Rice paper is a famous product from Cheu village, Nguyen Lycommune, Ly Nhan district. The trade has contributed to creating jobs and providing stable incomes for local people.



Since October 2018, local authorities have been implementing a program to support traceability QR codes on local brands. Cheu village rice paper was the first product to get a traceability code. As a result, the production of rice paper of more than 800 households has developed.



Nha Xa silk weaving village in Duy Tien district used to face many difficulties as local people struggled to keep the trade alive. Ever since the collective brand was recognized and the traceability QR code applied, some of the obstacles have been lifted, especially in terms of product consumption. Each month, Nha Xa village produces nearly 100,000 meters of silk and exports to the Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

To date, Ha Nam province has 29 establishments supported with traceability stamps with hundreds of clean and safe agricultural products and traditional items from craft villages. The implementation of traceability codes has greatly improved local competitiveness and value.



Ha Nam’s Department of Science and Technology is continuing to coordinate with departments, branches and localities to promote awareness and guidance for organizations and individuals on the implementation of traceability QR codes to protect local brands./.

VNA