Dong Van IV Industrial Zone in Ha Nam (Photo: Internet)

Ha Nam (VNA) – Authorities in the northern province of Ha Nam have committed support for foreign firms.



They made the pledge during talks with 350 foreign businesses on September 30.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy hailed their contributions to local socio-economic development, saying that since the beginning of this year, Ha Nam has drawn 11 foreign and 31 domestic projects, bringing the total to 1,100, including 351 foreign enterprises.



Foreign firms’ industrial production value was estimated at over 85.5 trillion VND, or 70% in the province. Their exports accounted for 85% of the combined 3.48 billion USD and revenue to the State budget at about 3.7 trillion VND, or 50.6% of the total. They also generate jobs for over 79,100 workers.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Thi Thuy asked foreign companies to support and deliver on their commitments to the province, including ensuring progress and efficiency of projects in tandem with environmental protection; accelerateing transfer of technology and managerial experience to domestic partners; promoting manufacturing-processing, and supporting industry, improving workers’ incomes.



The province will continue pooling resources to build socio-economic infrastructure in a modern and synchronous manner, especially at industrial zones, urban and social housing areas for workers in industrial zones and complexes, while promoting vocational training for workers to meet domestic demand, she said./.