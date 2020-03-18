Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) - Authorities of the northern province of Ha Nam have strived to ease difficulties for foreign businesses operating in the locality in the face of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

More than 200 foreign firms are operating across seven industrial zones of Ha Nam, most of them from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Taiwan (China).

Since the start of the outbreak earlier this year, about half of the firms suffered economic losses of 30 percent compared to the same period last year. Most of the firms are facing a shortage of materials and foreign experts from China and the RoK, which are among the countries hardest-hit by the outbreak.

In the period, many foreign direct investment (FDI) projects have been lagging behind in their implementation and the province reported no new projects.

The Ha Nam People’s Committee has assigned the Management Board of industrial zones in the province to review and work with the firms to catch up on their operations during the outbreak.

Head of the board Tran Van Kien said it has regularly reported current problems of businesses to the provincial People’s Committee and enhanced communications on efforts of the Vietnamese Government and local authorities in COVID-19 prevention and control, in an attempt to ensure stable operation of the firms.

In addition, customs officials are asked to create optimal conditions for the import of materials, machines and equipment of local businesses.

Furthermore, departments and sectors are requested to bolster administrative reforms, especially in the assessment of investment projects to be submitted to the provincial People’s Committee, in order to speed up the project implementation./.