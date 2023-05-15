Japanese artists introduce Kyogen, the first comedic art form in Japan with a history of 650 years to Vietnamese audiences. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – A traditional art exchange programme between Vietnam and Japan was held in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 14 as part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries this year (21/9/1973 - 21/9/2023).

Japanese artists introduced Kyogen, the first comedic art form in Japan with a history of 650 years to Vietnamese audiences. The UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage mainly describes the daily life of ordinary people in the middle age.

The event is also part of the Ha Nam Culture and Tourism Week held from May 14 to May 20 which will see a wide range of activities, including art performances, a firework show, afirst hot air-balloon festival, and a trade fair displaying.

In 2022, the Ha Nam People’s Committee and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam successfully organised and an exchange programme on Kyogen and Cheo singing traditional art./.