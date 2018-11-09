Ha Nam (VNA) – Taiwan’s Gemtek Technology company received its licence to run a 60 million-USD project in the northern province of Ha Nam at a ceremony on November 9.



The project, located in the Dong Van II industrial park in Duy Tien district, will focus on the design and production of wireless communications devices.



Speaking at the ceremony, Truong Quoc Huy, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that it is the eighth biggest foreign-funded project in Ha Nam to date and will greatly contribute to the local socio-economic development.



The official requested the company to mobilise resources to soon put the facility into operation.



He said that local authorities will create all favourable conditions possible for the implementation of the project and promptly clear hurdles for the company.



Howard Chen, Chairman of Gemtek Technology’s Board of Directors, ensured that his company would commit to the construction schedule. –VNA