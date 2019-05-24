Competent forces have arrested a 34-year-old man for illegally transporting ten bricks of heroin in the northern province of Ha Nam. (Photo: VNA)

– Competent forces have arrested a 34-year-old man for illegally transporting ten bricks of heroin in the northern province of Ha Nam, local police said on May 24.Tran Van Luat, from Bac Thuong hamlet, Quang Tien commune, Soc Son district, Hanoi, was caught in Liem Chinh ward, Phu Ly city, Ha Nam province, on May 23 night while transporting the large amount of heroin from the northern mountainous province of Son La to Ho Chi Minh City.The heroin bricks were hidden on his car’s seat, along with a K59 rifle, eight bullets, a dagger, a two-section cudgel and 16 million VND (688 USD).Luat confessed that he was paid 50 million VND (2,580 USD) to transport the heroin from Son La city to HCM City.Ha Nam’s police are continuing with the investigation into the case.-VNA