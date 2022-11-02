Deputy Secretary of the Ha Nam provincial Party Committee Dinh Thi Lua (right) receives Danish Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – The northern province of Ha Nam expects to welcome more businesses and investors from Denmark who are interested in surveying the local investment environment, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Xuan Duong has said.



He made the statement at a meeting on November 2 between Danish and local businesses to discuss green transformation and efficient use of energy as part of a working visit to the northern province by Danish Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth.



Duong underlined that Denmark and Vietnam have close and long-term friendship and cooperation, especially in the field of energy. Since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1972, the bilateral relationship has been increasingly developed in many fields, bringing many practical results, meeting the aspirations and interests of the two countries' people, he said, adding that several businesses in Ha Nam province are using modern technologies of large Danish corporations.



The official said he hoped enterprises of the province and Denmark would continue exchanges and learn from each other to explore cooperation opportunities in the future.



Participants at the event also discussed and exchanged ideas for industries on green transformation as well as economical and efficient use of energy in business activities in the coming years; Danish solutions and Vietnam's energy potential; and the province’s preferential policies in the green transformation of enterprises.



At a earlier reception for Danish Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Dinh Thi Lua, briefed the guest on the province's potential and advantages for tourism and industry development.

She said the province is particularly interested in green production and using renewable energy towards green transformation.

Elizabeth said the Danish Royal Family has time-honoured relations with Vietnam. The ongoing visit to Vietnam by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth does not only deepen the existing relationship but also further promotes bilateral cooperation, opening up new development steps in the Denmark-Vietnam relations, she added./.