Business Binh Duong: Promoting Vietnam-China investment ties The People’s Committee of southern Binh Duong province, in coordination with Becamex IDC and the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, organised an online workshop on March 19 to promote Chinese investment.

Business Proposals released on investment in North-South high-speed railway’s two sections The consultancy agency of the North-South high-speed railway project has released proposals on investment in Hanoi - Vinh (Nghe An) and Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang sections with a total length of 615 km, according to a representative from the Ministry of Transport.

Business Philippines approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency authorization for the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, FDA Director-General Enrique Domingo said on March 19.

Business HCM City receives record 6.1 billion USD remittances in 2020 despite pandemic Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached a record high of 6.1 billion USD last year, up more than 15 percent from 2019, a city leader told a meeting on March 18.