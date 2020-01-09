Ha Nam province pledges more support for FDI firms
Leaders of northern Ha Nam province had a meeting with nearly 300 foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses on January 9 to inform them about local development achievements and listen to their opinions to facilitate the firms’ operations.
Chairman of the Ha Nam provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Dong speaks at the meeting with FDI businesses on January 9 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of northern Ha Nam province had a meeting with nearly 300 foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses on January 9 to inform them about local development achievements and listen to their opinions to facilitate the firms’ operations.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Dong appreciated FDI companies’ contributions to local socio-economic development in 2019, noting that the gross regional domestic product of Ha Nam grew 10.5 percent, industrial production value increased 14.9 percent, and exports rose 13.5 percent. Notably, FDI attraction continued to improve strongly in terms of both quantity and quality.
Last year, the province attracted 57 FDI projects and nearly 830 million USD in newly registered and additional FDI capital, the biggest project number and capital value attracted in a year so far. Those figures raised the total number of such projects in Ha Nam to 295 worth almost 3.6 billion USD, he said.
At the meeting, businesses asked local authorities to give more support in terms of building housing for workers, training human resources, ensuring traffic safety and electricity supply, improving water quality, and treating wastewater.
Dong affirmed that the provincial authorities will press on with implementing the Government’s resolutions on supporting enterprises, improving the business environment and promoting the national competitiveness.
It will also step up support policies that target small- and medium-sized enterprises so as to create the best possible conditions for them to accelerate investment projects and develop production and business activities, thereby helping to enhance the province’s competitiveness, the official added./.