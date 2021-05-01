Ha Nam province reports three more COVID-19 patients
Vietnam documented 14 cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm May 1, including 11 imported cases and three local infections in the northern province of Ha Nam, according to the Health Ministry.
A village under lockdown in Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)
All the three new cases in Ha Nam were connected with the initial patient in Dao Ly commune, Nhan Ly district.
The national count reached 2,942, with 1,587 locally-transmitted cases.
Three patients were given the all-clear on May 1, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,549. The death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 19 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 19 twice and 34 thrice.
A total 38,623 people are being quarantined nationwide.
Amidst the complicated developments of the COVID-19 outbreak in the province, Ha Nam has closed down schools to May 9. Teachers and students will conduct classes online.
The provincial authority has also imposed lockdown on Dao Ly commune in its Ly Nhan district, the latest hotbed of COVID-19 since 13:00 May 1, while two other communes – Bac Ly and Chan Ly – began to implement social distancing measures also at the same time.
Restaurants, hair and beauty salons across the district are ordered to close, as are facilities providing cultural and sport services until further notice.
The Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee also instructed all departments, agencies, organisations and local administrations in the province to tighten the enforcement of pandemic prevention measures, including the suspension of events gathering large numbers of people such as weddings, parties and meetings.
The centrally-run hospital of Bach Mai has completed a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in Ha Nam with 500 beds./.
