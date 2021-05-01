Health Vietnam records 14 new COVID-19 cases on April 30 evening Vietnam recorded 14 more COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 30, including four domestically transmitted infections, according to the Health Ministry.

Health State President demands maximum efforts to sustain anti-COVID-19 achievements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected anti-COVID-19 efforts in the central city of Da Nang on April 30, requesting the entire health sector to maximise efforts to maintain the obtained achievements in the coronavirus combat.

Health Vietnam reports three domestically transmitted cases on April 30 morning Vietnam recorded four new COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6am April 30, including three domestically transmitted infections and one imported, according to the Health Ministry.