Authorities in the northern province of Ha Nam have set a target of creating 16,500 jobs and sending 1,000 workers overseas in 2021.The provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will continue to coordinate with other agencies and organise events to introduce jobs to workers currently enjoying unemployment benefits The department will also adopt measures to offer timely support to local enterprises facing problems in production and business, thus helping ensure stable employment

At a recent employment session held by the Department and the Ha Nam Employment Service Centre, 47 businesses recruited 6,600 workers.



According to Director of the Ha Nam Employment Service Centre Nguyen Quang Tuan, no enterprise in the province went bankrupt due to COVID-19.



The province also sees increasing recruitment demand because a large number of new enterprises being established while existing enterprises expand production.



The department has advised the provincial People’s Committee to synchronously and effectively implement policies, programmes, and schemes to create jobs and support young people in finding employment and starting a business, especially disadvantaged workers.



Attention will also be paid to promoting career guidance as well as improving the quality of human resources training.



Ha Nam created 23,300 new jobs last year, while more than 25,670 workers found jobs. Local authorities also issued work permits to 251 foreigners working at local enterprises./.



