Ha Nam urged to promptly complete provincial planning to facilitate growth
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the northern province of Ha Nam to work with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to promptly complete its development planning to enable its faster growth.
Working with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on May 14, NA Chairman Hue said that after finishing the planning, the province should make it public and ensure people and businesses can access it, creating motivation for investment attraction.
Ha Nam should continue to focus on the building of the Party and political system, while continuing promoting administrative reform and improving the local investment environment and competitiveness, as well as enhancing personnel quality, he said.
The locality should optimise its potential and strengths as the southern gateway of the capital city, and promptly complete the construction of Belt Road No.5 connecting with the Capital Region, thus realising its target to become a modern city in 2050, said the NA leader.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attends the launching of construction of the Phu Thu project (Photo: VNA)He urged Ha Nam to develop its agricultural sector towards ecological direction, and commence the building of advanced and model new-style rural areas.
At the same time, the provincial administration should accompany with local firms and timely remove difficulties facing them, while paying greater attention to ensuring social welfare.
Underlining that the country is strengthening the building of a programme to promote cultural development, NA Chairman Hue asked Ha Nam to be well-prepared for the programme.
He also reminded the locality to improve the quality of people elected agencies, maintaining security-defence and social order, and strengthening corruption prevention and control.
After 26 years of establishment, Ha Nam has risen from a poor agricultural locality to a dynamically developing one with many important economic achievements.
In the 2021-2022 period, the average growth rate of the province reached 10.06% per year, while State budget collection increased 13.95% annually. In 2020, Ha Nam became the fourth province nationwide to complete the new-style rural area building programme.
In the first quarter of 2023, Ha Nam posted a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expansion of 4.05%. The province welcomed more than 3 million USD, equivalent to the average number for a whole year in the recent three years.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates at the opening of the Ha Nam Culture-Tourism Week 2023 (Photo: VNA)The province has so far drawn 10 investment projects, including six foreign-invested projects worth 87.34 million USD and four domestically-invested one with total value of 817.5 billion VND (34.84 million USD).
Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Hue attended the launching of construction of the Phu Thu project that connects Cau Gie-Ninh Binh section of National Highway 1 with the Capital Region's Belt Road No.5 expressway parallel route. He also attended the inauguration of a sports complex of Ha Nam.
Also on May 14, Hue participated in the opening of the Ha Nam Culture-Tourism Week 2023, part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations. The event also drew Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.
According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Ha Nam is home to thousands of relic sites, including two special national relic sites and 95 national-level relic sites, along with three national treasures and 12 intangible cultural heritages at national level.
The event includes 12 different activities, including a tourism investment promotion conference and a hot air balloon festival.
Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio highlighted the cultural connections between Vietnamese and Japanese people. He also hailed Ha Nam’s strict implementation of its commitments to Japanese investors.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue Hue presents the decisions to certify the national treasure title to two items of Ha Nam (Photo: VNA)On the occasion, NA Chairman Hue presented the decisions to certify the national treasure title to two items of Ha Nam – stone stele of Giau Pagoda and Tien Noi 1 bronze drum.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also handed over to Ha Nam the decisions to recognise four destinations of Ha Nam as national-level historical relic sites./.