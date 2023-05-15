Politics Navy ship joins int'l multilateral activities in Malaysia, Indonesia Ship 20 of Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172, together with a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN), left the central city of Da Nang on May 14 for international multilateral activities in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Nantes city of France interested in boosting ties with Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has paid a working visit to Nantes, a western city of the European country, as part of efforts to promote cooperation with French localities.

Politics Cuban Women's Union delegation busy in Hai Phong A delegation of the Cuban Women's Union (CWU) on May 13 offered incense at statue of female General Le Chan, who helped the Trung sisters to fight foreign invaders during 40-42 AD and reclaimed the ancient An Bien village, now Hai Phong city, as part of their visit to the northern port city.