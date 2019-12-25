Business EVFTA to boost logistics industry development The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will boost the demand for logistics services and significantly impact on Vietnam's logistics industry, said a trade official.

Business Trade promotion to focus on key markets Vietnam is planning to launch a 136 billion VND (5.8 million USD) trade promotion programme in 2020, focusing on expanding key markets and enabling Vietnamese firms to join global value chains.

Business Bright prospects for aquatic product exports to China Vietnam’s aquatic product exports to China rose 19.7 percent year-on-year to reach 1.1 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2019, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam promotes handicraft products in India The Vietnamese Trade Office in India set up a pavilion to sell handicraft products at the India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF), which took place in Kolkata city in West Bengal State from December 13-25.