Ha Nam’s industrial parks attract 50 foreign invested projects
Ha Nam (VNA) – Industrial parks in the northern province of Ha Nam have attracted 67 investment projects since the beginning of this year, including 50 foreign-invested ones.
According to head of the provincial management board of industrial parks Tran Van Kien, the total newly registered and increased capital of foreign firms was estimated at 753.85 million USD.
To date, industrial parks are home to 411 valid investment projects, including 250 FDI ones worth over 3.24 billion USD.
In 2019, 58 new projects were put into operation, helping generate jobs for nearly 6,880 workers, raising the total number of workers at industrial parks to 71,000.
Ha Nam is now home to eight industrial parks and it is focusing on drawing projects in supporting, manufacturing, and processing industries, which apply new cutting-edge technologies, and are environmentally-friendly and energy saving.
The management board of industrial parks is actively working with potential investors, especially strategic ones from the Republic of Korea and Japan, to call for more investment in the parks./.