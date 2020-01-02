Ha Nam’s industry-trade sector sets high targets in 2020
Ha Nam (VNA) – The industry and trade sector of the northern province strives to gross over 122.6 trillion VND (5.27 billion USD) in industrial production value in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 13 percent.
The information was revealed at a conference held by the provincial Department of Industry and Trade on January 2 to implement tasks in the New Year.
The total retail sales of goods and services are expected to reach 29.7 trillion VND this year, up 16 percent against 2019, while the import-export turnover is projected at over 7.1 billion USD, including 3.56 billion USD from exports.
To realise the aforesaid goals, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Minh Hien asked the industry and trade sector to promote the transform of business household model to enterprises in industrial clusters, as well as coordinate with the electricity sector to improve the quality of power supply at industrial parks and complexes.
In addition to intensifying administrative reforms and state management in trade, it is necessary to enhance coordination in preventing trade frauds, smuggling, and counterfeit goods, he said.
He also suggested developing the supporting, processing and manufacturing industry.
According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Dang Anh Tuan, the total industrial production value of the province in 2019 topped 108.5 trillion VND, a year-on-year increase of 16.3 percent.
The total retail sales of goods and services rose 14.7 percent to reach over 25.5 trillion VND, while the export turnover totalled 3.1 billion USD, up 13.5 percent from the previous year./.