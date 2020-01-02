Business Forestry sector aims for 10 pct growth in export in 2020 The forestry sector will strive to earn 12.5 billion USD from exports in 2020, up 10 percent year-on-year, said Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST) Pham Van Dien.

Business Tien Giang aims to attract more investment in 2020 The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is working hard to improve its investment environment with the aim of attracting at least eight projects with total capital expected to stand at 80 million USD in 2020.

Business Vietnamese airports expect to serve 127 million passengers in 2020 The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said 21 airports that it is managing and operating are expected to serve a total of 127 million passengers in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 10 percent.

Business Central bank aims to keep inflation below 4 percent again The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) aims to again curb the inflation below 4 percent and sustain the monetary market this year, SBV Governor Le Minh Hung told a teleconference of the banking sector in Hanoi on January 2.