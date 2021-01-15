Ha Tinh: Cross-border drug transporter caught with 11 kg of drugs
37-year-old Tran Ngoc Nam (centre) is caught with a total of 11 kg of drugs in Ha Tinh. (Photo: baodantoc.vn)
Ha Tinh (VNA) – A 37-year-old man has been arrested in the central province of Ha Tinh for transporting eight kilogrammes of ketamine and three kilogrammes of methamphetamine, the provincial border guard said on January 14.
Tran Ngoc Nam was caught red-handed with the drugs at around 7:20pm on January 13 as his car was stopped by local anti-drug forces on National Highway 8A crossing Son Kim 1 commune, Huong Son district.
Nam, who comes from Son Tra district, the central city of Da Nang, later confessed he was hired by a Lao national to ship the drugs from Ha Tinh’s Cau Treo International Border Gate, a border crossing between Vietnam and Laos, to a person in the northern city of Ha Phong.
The investigation into the case is ongoing./.