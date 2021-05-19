Ha Tinh: Endangered turtle returned to ocean
Relevant agencies in Loc Ha district in the north-central province of Ha Tinh released a rare turtle weighing 80kg back into the sea on May 19.
Relevant agencies in Loc Ha district in the north-central province of Ha Tinh releases a rare turtle weighing 80kg back into the sea (Illustrative photo: VNA)
A local fisherman had found the turtle trapped in his fishing net and voluntarily handed it over to authorities.
Measuring 1.2 metres in length, the turtle was identified as an endangered animal under World Wide Fund for Nature classifications. It was in normal health when being released.
Only seven species of sea turtle exist around the world, five of which are found off Vietnam’s coast./.