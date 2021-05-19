Environment HCM City: Over 347.83 million USD set aside for anti-flooding projects Construction of 11 anti-flooding projects and one environmental sanitation project costing more than 8 trillion VND (347.83 million USD) will begin in HCM City before the end of the year, the municipal Department of Construction has said.

Environment New green growth strategy to promote carbon-neutral economy The Ministry of Planning and Investment is working with relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to draft a national strategy on green growth for 2021-2030 and vision to 2050.

Environment Belgian firm joins domestic waste treatment project in Dong Nai The Belgian-base multinational conglomerate Menart is cooperating with the Vietnamese industrial developer Sonadezi Corporation to build a waste treatment plant in the southern province of Dong Nai’s Vinh Cuu district.