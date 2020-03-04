Politics Vietnam suspends visa-free entry for Italians The government just issued Resolution 23/NQ-CP on the suspension of visa-free travel for Italian citizens starting on March 3, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Politics Mass mobilisation official receives ASEAN women delegation Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 3 for a delegation of the ASEAN Community Women's Group led by Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the International Women’s Day (March 8).

Politics Minister: Gov’t requests immediate implementation of growth promotion measures The Government has directed ministries, agencies, businesses, localities and people to keep up with efforts to fulfil both goals of containing COVID-19 outbreak and socio-economic development, according to Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

Politics Vietnam hopes to intensify ties with US: NA Vice Chairman Vietnam hopes to push up its comprehensive partnership with the US for the long-term benefits of the two peoples, National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said on March 3.