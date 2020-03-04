Ha Tinh hoped to rank among top economic performers in near future
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a working session with leaders of Ha Tinh on March 4, during which he asked the central province to work harder to become one of the 20 localities with the highest growth rates soon.
At the meeting in Hanoi, the province reported that in 2019, it recorded a growth rate of nearly 11 percent, ranking second in the northern central region and the size of the local economy approximated 80 trillion VND (3.4 billion USD), rising 1.5-fold from 2015. Meanwhile, per capita income reached 62 million VND, and the proportion of industry – construction and services in its economy increased to 87 percent.
For 2021-2030, Ha Tinh plans to work toward becoming an industrial province with synchronous infrastructure, sustainable economic development, social justice, and ensured defence-security. It also hopes to be one of the top 20 localities in terms of per capita income by 2030.
PM Phuc said the province’s fast GDP expansion has greatly contributed to the development of the northern central region. Notably, its new-style rural area building programme obtained many important achievements.
However, he also pointed out some problems such as uneven development among fields, the economic growth rate still lower than the target, and advantages of the Vung Ang Economic Zone and tourist sites still untapped.
Agreeing with the province’s goals, the Government leader asked Ha Tinh to work to achieve synchronous and sustainable socio-economic development and maintained security-defence. He also told it to keep improving the business climate and developing e-administration so as to become one of the localities with the highest e-Government development indexes.
PM Phuc also requested the province to ensure the progress of and environmental protection at key projects, push ahead with apparatus streamlining and administrative reforms, improve the quality of education – training and scientific – technological application, and take effective measures in disaster and climate change response.
Additionally, it is also necessary to further develop marine, ecological, historical and spiritual tourism, he noted.
Regarding the COVID-19 outbreak that is developing complexly around the world, the leader emphasised that the Government is determined to concurrently fight the outbreak successfully and attain the set targets. He asked Ha Tinh to contribute to the realisation of these common goals./.
