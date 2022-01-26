Ha Tinh: man arrested with 9kg of drugs
Police in the central province of Ha Tinh said on January 26 that they had detained a man travelling with 9kg of drugs and many related objects.
Pham Van Tang at the police station (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Police in the central province of Ha Tinh said on January 26 that they had detained a man travelling with 9kg of drugs and many related objects.
Pham Van Tang, born in 1997 and residing in Son Giang commune, Huong Son district, was caught in Huong Minh commune, Vu Quang district while transporting the drugs, comprising 1kg of crystal methamphetamine, 8kg of ketamine and two amphetamine tablets.
The man confessed that he had got the drugs from Laotians in the border area in Vu Quang district, which will be sold in southern provinces.
The case is under further investigation./.