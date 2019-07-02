Long drought and extreme weather condition along with large scale wild fire are making the water reserve in the central province of Ha Tinh dry out. Several localities in the province have reported to lose yield of rice and other agriculture products.

The rice fields of Huong Thuy commune, Huong Khe district is facing serious loss of production due to long drought. However, to the resident of Huong Thuy, the more urgent matter is the lack of water for daily consumption. Of all 186 households, there are only 5 wells which haven’t dried out yet.

Ha Tinh has met almost 99% of the rice growing plan, however, the rice cultivation area is facing serious problem due to drought. Over 5500 hectares of fruits is under low production as well.-VNA