Ha Tinh: Vu Quang national park receives rare wild animals
The Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh on August 11 received an Assam macaque and a pangolin from the local border force.
A day earlier, border guard personnel from Huong Khe district found the rare animals inside a bag left by a suspect during his escape from them.
The 5kg macaque is injured in its left leg, while the pangolin is weighed one kg. Both of them are on the list of endangered and rare forest animals that need urgent protection.
They are now cared at the national park before being released back to the wild./.