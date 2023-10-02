HAECO eyes aviation investment in Quang Ninh province
HAECO Electrical Mechanical Group (HAECO), one of the world’s leading aircraft engineering and maintenance service providers, aims to invest in the aviation industry in Quang Ninh province.
Acting Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy (R) and General Director of HAECO Group Richard Sell. (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)Quang Ninh (VNS/VNA) - HAECO Electrical Mechanical Group (HAECO), one of the world’s leading aircraft engineering and maintenance service providers, aims to invest in the aviation industry in Quang Ninh province.
In a recent meeting with the province's leaders, Richard Sell, General Director of HAECO Group, said he was impressed with the remarkable development of Quang Ninh and revealed intention to conduct research and invest in the province.
According to Cao Tuong Huy, Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Quang Ninh is home to Van Don airport, but the province's aviation logistics infrastructure is still underdeveloped despite being a prioritised sector. Therefore, Huy suggested a collaboration between HAECO and Sun Group, the investor in the Van Don Airport, to soon deploy the logistics project.
The province has offered assistance with investment procedures, location, staff selection, and other activities.
Quang Ninh is one of the leading localities in terms of development speed in the country, with a synchronous transportation infrastructure system from highways and seaports. And the Van Don Airport is the first private airport in Vietnam, with convenient regional and international connections. It is also a typical example of private resource mobilisation in the province.
The province has an appealing business and investment environment with modern administration and sustainable local governance and is a destination for international investors. According to the annual Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Quang Ninh is the most business-friendly province in Vietnam. As of mid-September, the province had attracted FDI worth 750 million USD, the ninth-highest amount of any locality in the nation./.