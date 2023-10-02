Business Customer experience, business expansion driving conversational AI investment Brands in Vietnam and the Asia Pacific region are strongly investing in commercial conversation to improve the customer experience, experts said.

Business Kon Tum - Ngoc Linh Ginseng Festival to be held biennially Kon Tum - Ngoc Linh Ginseng Festival will be held in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum biennially from 2024, according to a decision recently approved by the provincial People's Committee.

Business Wood pellet, wood chip exports – a bright spot: official Wood pellets and wood chips are a bright spot in the shipment of forestry products, said head of the Wood Chip Section under the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (Viforest) Thang Van Thong.