Business PM attends ceremony marking 500 billion USD in import-export Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony to mark Vietnam’s import-export reaching the 500 billion USD level held in Hanoi on December 30.

Business HCM City targets 7.6 percent industrial growth in 2020 The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade is targeting 7.6 percent growth in industrial production and 12 percent growth in retail sales of goods and services in 2020.

Business Vietnam Airlines’ profit hits over 146 million USD in 2019 The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines reported on December 30 that its profit in 2019 is estimated to hit nearly 3.37 trillion VND (146.20 million USD) – the highest level so far.

Business Heritages prove to be driver of Hanoi’s tourism development In recent years, Hanoi has established itself as a magnet for visitors from both across the country and around the world, a status the city has achieved largely by bringing into play its long-standing heritages.