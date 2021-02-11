

Hai Duong (VNA) – Twenty seven COVID-19 patients in northern Hai Duong province were given the all-clear on February 11, just one day before the Lunar New Year.



The patients, two of them pregnant women, have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, for three consecutive times. They will continue to stay in quarantine at home for another 14 days in accordance with the Health Ministry’s regulations.



Hai Duong is a major hotspot in the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam, with 356 cases recorded from January 27 to 6am February 11. So far 30 patients have recovered.

Three temporary hospitals have been set up in Hai Duong to treat COVID-19 patients.

As of 6am February 11, Vietnam logged 2,109 cases of COVID-19, including 1,215 cases locally-transmitted, with 522 alone recorded since the latest outbreak started on January 27.



There are 114,796 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas now under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 1,480 patients have been given the all-clear./.