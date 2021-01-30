Real Time PCR device is sent to Hai Duong province to support COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

About 5,000 samples will be taken for COVID-19 testing on January 30 in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, said Director of the provincial Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Pham Duy Tuyen.Contact tracing and testing have been a top priority to promptly quarantine people having close contact with the confirmed cases, he added.Health workers from major hospitals nationwide, including Bach Mai Hospital, the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, have travelled to the province.Hai Duong’s testing capacity and speed have been improved so as to conduct up to 5,000 samples per day.The Hai Duong Medical Technical University sent 600 volunteers to support localities and the health sector in survey and testing.More than 7,000 samples in total had been taken in the province since the start of the year.As of January 29, Hai Duong had logged 138 COVID-19 patients, with 134 of them having links to Vietnam Poyun Electronics (POYUN) Co., Ltd in Chi Linh city.Some 3,000 residents are under quarantine, including more than 1,240 people having direct contact with the patients./.