Since October, more than 900 pupils at Nghia An Commune Primary School in Ninh Giang district, Hai Duong province have been participating in the school's cultural heritage education programme. They learn about local historical sites including the Khuc Thua Du temple and Trinh Xuyen communal house. After each visit, students discuss in groups, write reports, draw pictures, tell stories, and hold stage performances.

The schools have also integrated heritage education in subjects suitable for each age group. Hai Duong province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has supported the school by providing books, tapes and pictures, photos and maps of cultural and historical monuments in each locality, while organising training for teachers.

There are now six primary schools in the northern province teaching more than 2,000 pupils about their cultural heritage.

The Department plans to continue working closely with localities and the education sector to promote cultural heritage values in schools at all levels, contributing to a comprehensive education for students in the province./.

