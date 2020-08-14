Society Education ministry collects opinions on e-learning The Ministry of Education and Training has announced a draft circular providing three e-learning methods for the new academic year this August due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Businesses, organisations lend support to Hanoi in COVID-19 fight The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi on August 13 held an event to receive donations from businesses and organisations to help with COVID-19 prevention and control work in the capital city.

Financial aid pledged for frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight The Ministry of Health and the AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Co. Ltd on August 13 signed an agreement on financial support worth 23 billion VND (992,000 USD) for frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 combat.

Vietjet to transport more than 800 passengers from pandemic centre Da Nang back home Vietjet's flight VJ2737 transported 230 passengers from Da Nang to Hanoi on August 13, which is the first flight of the new-age carrier Vietjet to bring stranded tourists back home while Da Nang is enforcing social distancing to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.