Hai Duong city imposes social distancing measures after three COVID-19 cases confirmed
Social distancing regulations have been imposed across Hai Duong city in the northern province of Hai Duong as from 0:00 on August 14 after three COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the locality.
The area around the restaurant in Ngo Quyen Street, Pham Ngu Lao ward, where Patient 867 worked has been put under lockdown from 0:00 on August 14 till 0:00 on August 28. (Photo: VNA)
Under a decision signed by the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee earlier the same day, the measures will last for 15 days.
During the period, local residents are asked to stay at home and only go out for essential needs. Public gatherings are limited to two people and a minimum distance of two metres between each other outdoors must be maintained.
Meanwhile, production and businesses facilities have to observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Notably, the area around the restaurant in Ngo Quyen Street, Pham Ngu Lao ward, where Patient 867 worked has been put under lockdown from 0:00 on August 14 till 0:00 on August 28.
Hai Duong University’s dormitory is used for quarantining people who had closed contact with the patients.
The decision also highlighted contact tracing, the mobilisation of testing machines and communication work to raise public awareness of the fight.
All of the three cases newly reported in Hai Duong came into contact with Patient 867, and work in the city.
Two of them, Patients 906 and 907, are a 72-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man, both residing in Thanh Ha district. The other, Patient 908, is a 59-year-old woman who comes from the northern province of Thai Binh./.