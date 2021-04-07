Health Cho Ray Hospital becomes Int’l Society of Nephrology training centre Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City has been selected as one of 21 regional training centres of the Belgium-based International Society of Nephrology (ISN).

Health WHO highly values Vietnam’s vaccine regulation system The National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of Vietnam has achieved Maturity Level 3 for vaccine regulation, the second highest level in the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s four-level NRA rating scale, the Ministry of Health said on April 7.

Health Vietnam’s two COVID-19 vaccines prove safe during trial Two COVID-19 vaccines Nano Covax and Covivac, which were studied and developed in Vietnam, have proved to be safe and effective in the first and second clinical trials.