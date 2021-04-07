Hai Duong closes last temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment
The temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment No 3 in Hai Duong, the last of its kind in the northern province, was disbanded on April 7 now that the third major resurgence of the coronavirus has been brought under control.
The temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment No 3 in Hai Duong (Photo: Ministry of Health)Hai Duong (VNA) - The temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment No 3 in Hai Duong, the last of its kind in the northern province, was disbanded on April 7 now that the third major resurgence of the coronavirus has been brought under control.
Converted from a vocational training centre at the Sao Do University in Chi Linh city, the hospital began operations on February 26.
It provided treatment to 193 patients and its 21 remaining patients will be transferred to the province’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases for further treatment.
Hai Duong had recorded 726 COVID-19 cases as of April 7, including 685 recoveries and no fatalities.
Some 17,560 people had direct contact with confirmed cases and only four are still under quarantine at concentrated sites, according to the provincial centre for disease control./.