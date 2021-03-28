Health COVID-19: Four imported cases reported on March 28 morning Four imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6am March 28, who were put into quarantine after entry, according to the Health Ministry.

Health No new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries reported on March 27 Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 27, keeping the national count at 2,586, said the Ministry of Health.

Health Better control of illegal immigration to prevent COVID-19 It is crucial to strengthen the management of immigration activities in border localities, while increasing support measures and cooperation with the localities and creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to return home legally, heard a meeting of the standing board of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on March 26.