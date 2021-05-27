Hai Duong enjoys good sale of “thieu” lychee on e-commerce platforms
“Thieu” lychee harvesting (Photo: VNA)Hai Duong (VNA) – Good signals have been seen in the sale of Thanh Ha “Thieu” lychee in the northern province of Hai Duong on e-commerce platforms, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Thanks to the support of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Hai Duong “thieu” lychee has been available in Sendo since May 24. Six tonnes of the fruit were sold in the first day and so far, after three days, 14 tonnes were purchased, exceeding the target of 12 tonnes.
Currently, Sendo is selling “thieu” lychee at a price of 18,000 VND (0.78 USD) per kilo, while offering 1,000 free shipping codes worth up to 30,000 VND per order, along with additional 1,500 free shipping codes for orders with payment via ZaloPay.
Farmers have been supported to sell the product on the e-commerce platform as well as in packaging. Sendo has also introduced “thieu” lychee on its apps and social media accounts.
Meanwhile, each day, about 2 tonnes of “thieu” lychee are sold via the e-commerce trading floor Ladaza, while voso.vn trading floor by Viettel Post has received 2,000 orders from 5-20 kilos each.
Luong Thi Kiem, head of the Hai Duong Sub-Department of Cultivation and Plant Protection, said that the province is entering the peak harvest season of early-ripening lychee.
She said that so far, Hai Duong has sold 30-40 percent of its early-ripening “thieu” lychee production at prices spanning from 18,000 VND – 30,000 VND per kilo at farm.
“Thieu” lychee exporters have been operating at full capacity, she said, adding that the first batch of the product in 2021 has reached Japan, while another batch to Singapore has left Hai Phong Port. On May 24, lychees be shipped to Australia received gamma radiation, added Kiem./.