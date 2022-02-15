Hai Duong firm cooperates with Indian partners on large-scale pharmaceutical project
Leaders of Hai Duong on February 15 witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between local firm Dai An Urban-Industrial Zone Development Corporation JSC and Indian partners - Sri Avantika Contractor LTD and SMS Pharmaceuticals LTD - on developing a Pharmaceutical Park project in the northern province.
The agreement signing ceremony on February 15 (Photo: VNA)Hai Duong (VNA) – Leaders of Hai Duong on February 15 witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between local firm Dai An Urban-Industrial Zone Development Corporation JSC and Indian partners - Sri Avantika Contractor LTD and SMS Pharmaceuticals LTD - on developing a Pharmaceutical Park project in the northern province.
Addressing the signing ceremony, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang welcomed the firms’ investment in the province.
He said that Hai Duong is calling for investment in projects using reasonable land area, small number of labourers and high and green technologies.
The province is asking for permission to build a special industrial zone, he said, pledging to give best support to investors.
The provincial leader affirmed that the province will strive to make planning for the special industrial zone, the largest of its kind in Hai Duong, in the first quarter, and submit it to the Government for approval in the second quarter of this year.
Hai Duong will assist investors in administrative procedures for their investment in a fastest manner, he stressed.
Ramesh Babu Potluri, Chairman of the SMS Pharmaceuticals LTD, thanked the local authorities for assisting his firm during the project, expressing his hope to receive further support from the province.
The Pharmaceutical Park project covers more than 900 hectares of land area in Binh Giang and Thanh Mien districts. It will be implemented in two phases with total investment of up to billions of USD./.