Business 5.7 trillion VND wind power plant inaugurated in Soc Trang A wind power plant built at a cost of nearly 5.7 trillion VND (250.5 million USD) was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang’s Vinh Chau township on February 15 after more than one year of construction.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau strives to attract investment projects from RoK The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is developing infrastructure in its industrial parks in a bid to attract more investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Plan on resuming tourism activities from March 15 mulled over A meeting was held on February 15 to discuss the plan to reopen tourism activities in the context of safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.