Society Photobook from UNICEF campaign “Kindness is Contagious” launched UNICEF and the Ministry of Health (MoH) on January 28 launched the photobook “Kindness is Contagious”, marking a successful end to a campaign of the same name to promote acts of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnamese students receive New Zealand global competence certificates Education New Zealand (ENZ) and the Consulate General of New Zealand recently presented the Global Competence Certificates (GCC) to 25 Vietnamese students.

World Vietnam among best countries in battling COVID-19: Lowy Institute Vietnam is among top countries and territories that proved the most successful at containing the pandemic, announced a report unveiled on January 27 of the Lowy Institute, an independent think-tank in Australia.