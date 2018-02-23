At the ceremony to recognise a system of inscriptions carved on the cliff at Kinh Chu Cave as a national treasure (Photo: VNA)

– A system of inscriptions carved on the cliff at Kinh Chu Cave in the northern province of Hai Duong’s Kinh Mon district was recognised as a national treasure at a ceremony held in the locality on February 23.The system includes 54 epitaphs featuring autographs of Kings, mandarins and scholars from the Tran Dynasty to the Nguyen Dynasty. They are among the highlights of the An Phu-Kinh Chu-Nham Duong complex that holds great historical, cultural and archaeological values.On December 22, 2016, the complex was recognised as a special national relic site. This is the second special relic site in Hai Duong province after the Con Son- Kiep Bac.A spring festival also opened at the complex on the same day with various festive activities including a poetry exchange at Kinh Chu Cave, a traditional wrestling competition, and a chung cake making contest. It will run until May 15.In the coming time, the province will continue to preserve and promote values of the complex in companion with developing local economy and building infrastructure. It will work to make the site a key in the local tourism development.-VNA