Hai Duong longan set for export to Australia
The first batch of nine tonnes of longan from the northern province of Hai Duong will soon be shipped to Australia, with the harvest beginning in Hoang Hoa Tham commune in Chi Linh city on August 5.
The first batch of nine tonnes of longan from the northern province of Hai Duong will soon be shipped to Australia. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Duong (VNA) - The first batch of nine tonnes of longan from the northern province of Hai Duong will soon be shipped to Australia, with the harvest beginning in Hoang Hoa Tham commune in Chi Linh city on August 5.
The buyer, the HCM City-based Red Dragon Service Trading Manufacture Co., sent staff to the commune to supervise the harvest.
The company will also export 16 tonnes of Hai Duong longan to Singapore by sea this week. It has purchased between three and eight tonnes of longan a day for export to Singapore, Australia, and Europe by sea.
The fruit is expected to also find its way to shelves in the US and the UK, according to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Van Quan.
With strength in technologies, especially plant quarantine, Hai Duong overcame a host of technical barriers to export its lychee and longan to demanding markets, the official said, adding that his department plans to coordinate with localities to expand production and consumption links for longan and other fruits.
Hai Duong will develop large-scale production areas and work to bring farmers and businesses together, he said.
On this occasion, the department presented VietGAP certificates to longan farmers in Hoang Hoa Tham, Hoang Tan, Hoang Tien, and Le Loi wards and communes, which have a total of 673 ha of longan.
According to Nguyen Van Ha, deputy head of Chi Linh city’s economic bureau, four longan growing area codes have been granted in the city, for 43 ha, and training provided to local farmers on longan growing.
Hai Duong is home to 2,100 ha of longan, of which more than 50 ha meet international standards. This year’s output is expected to reach 10,000 tonnes, with 250 tonnes standardised for export to fastidious markets./.