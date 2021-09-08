Business Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry has new Chairman Pham Tan Cong was elected as Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) for the term 2021-2026 at the 14th meeting of the Executive Committee of the VCCI on September 8, replacing Vu Tien Loc.

Business Hanoi villagers turn barren lands into profitable farms Farmers in Hanoi’s suburb district of Chuong My are turning barren, abandoned pieces of land into productive farms that yield high profit annually.

Business Vietnamese farm produce introduced at fruit & vegetable show in Italy Vietnam is introducing its fruit, vegetables, and other farm produce at Macfrut 2021: the Fruit & Veg Professional Show, which opened on September 7 in Rimini city, the Emilia Romagna region of Italy.