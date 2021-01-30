Hai Duong: over 2,000 workers of POYUN moved to concentrated quarantine areas
Vietnam Poyun Electronics (POYUN) Co., Ltd in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Over 2,000 workers quarantined at Vietnam Poyun Electronics (POYUN) Co., Ltd in Chi Linh city, the northern province of Hai Duong, were moved to six concentrated quarantine areas in the city on January 29 night, according to Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Nguyen Van Kien.
The factory, where many COVID-19 cases were detected in recent days, has been put under lock down.
Enterprises operating in the locality are required to comply with Vietnam’s disease prevention regulations.
At an online meeting on the same day, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang asked local authorities to strengthen the inspection of POYUN Co., Ltd and order the company to stop all its production activities to impose strict epidemic prevention measures.
Hai Duong is taking drastic measures to contain the outbreak, especially reactivating the local COVID-19 taskforce. Cities, towns, and districts have promptly rolled out preventive measures at the highest level, with contact tracing and quarantining activities quickly carried out across the locality.
As part of preventive measures, the province has told students not to attend school from January 29 until further notice.
Two field hospitals with a combined capacity of treating 600 COVID-19 patients have been put into operation in northern Hai Duong province within just 24 hours.
One of them was built at the medical centre of Chi Linh city, and staffed by 45 doctors and about 70 nurses who can provide treatment for 200 patients. The hospital has admitted 31 patients, including one with underlying diseases and two pregnant women.
The other one, converted from the Hai Duong Medical Technical University with 210 beds, is treating 26 COVID-19 patients./.