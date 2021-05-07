Hai Duong prepares to introduce Thieu litchi on e-commerce platforms
Authorities of the northern province of Hai Duong are carrying out necessary procedures to offer from 5-10 products meeting standards in the “One Commune - One Product” (OCOP) programme, including Thieu litchi, for sales on e-commerce platforms before May 18.
The province will sell the products on Alibaba.com, Voso.vn, Sendo.vn, and Lazada.vn.
As part of activities to implement the plan, the provincial Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) held a training programme on traceability of origin and trade promotion on e-commercial floors in both the online and face-to-face forms on May 6.
The course, which was joined by around 120 participants from local agricultural service cooperatives and producers of OCOP products, aims to help further promote Thieu litchi and OCOP products of the province.
Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy, Director of Vietrade’s centre for IT application said her agency is committed to supporting businesses to implement successfully the plan.
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said through the programme, the agriculture sector hopes to help individuals and organisations to understand more about the processes of origin traceability and transaction when joining e-commerce platforms, thus expanding markets for local agricultural products.
Hai Duong’s Thieu litchi has conquered many fastidious markets such as the US, Australia, the European Union (EU), Japan and Singapore.
Last year, the province’s litchi production yield reached an estimated 43,000 tonnes worth 1.16 trillion VND (nearly 50.4 million USD), including 20,000 tonnes of Thieu litchi. 50 percent of the total output was exported.
In 2021, Hai Duong plans to harvest 55,000 tonnes of litchi, with 50 percent of the total to be exported to China, and about 5-7 percent to fastidious markets./.