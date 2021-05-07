Business Transport minister supports construction of Ring Road No.4 Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has expressed support for the construction of Ring Road No.4 because it is of the utmost importance, linking Hanoi with nearby provinces.

Business Vietnam, Cambodia lift trade ties Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session with Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth in Hanoi on May 6 to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral ties across trade, industry and energy.

Business 2021 Top Thai Brands expo kicks off in HCM City The 2021 Top Thai Brands expo opened at the Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on May 6.

Business PV Power rated “Positive” by Fitch Ratings Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has for the first time assigned the PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of “BB” with a positive outlook.