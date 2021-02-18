Health Returnees to HCM City must submit ‘honest’ health declaration forms Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health has told people who have returned to the city from other provinces and cities in the past 14 days to complete ‘honest’ health declarations amid the unpredictable COVID-19 situation across the country.

Health No new COVID-19 cases found on February 18 morning No new COVID-19 cases were detected from 6pm on February 17 to 6am on February 18, keeping the national count at 2,329, including 1,430 community infections, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Random COVID-19 testing to be conducted on arrivals at Tan Son Nhat airport COVID-19 testing will be conducted randomly on passengers aboard flights from Hanoi, Quang Ninh and Hai Phong to Tan Son Nhat International Airport by the local health sector as a large number is returning the city after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, the national-flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said.

Health 18 new COVID-19 cases reported on Feb 17, all in Hai Duong Vietnam saw 18 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on February 17, all in Hai Duong - the country's current largest hotbed, raising the national count to 2,329, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.