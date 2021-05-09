Hai Duong province to develop 10 - 15 more industrial parks
Hai Duong is planning to develop an additional 10 - 15 industrial parks (IPs) with the total area of about 5,000ha so that this northern province will become a truly attractive destination for investors, according to a provincial leader.
Secretary of the Hai Duong Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council Pham Xuan Thang speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Xuan Thang told a recent meeting that Hai Duong always stands side by side with businesses and will create the best possible conditions for investors in IP infrastructure to build facilities and attract secondary investors, thus generating practical economic benefits for businesses and the province.
At the event, local leaders handed over the Prime Minister’s approval of investment intention to investors in four IPs and the provincial People’s Committee’s decisions to set up four others.
The Prime Minister has so far approved 18 IPs covering 3,517ha of land in Hai Duong, 14 of which have been estabished with the total area of 2,567ha.
Among the 14 established parks, 11 that cover 1,732ha of land have had their infrastructure completed with an average occupancy rate of 82 percent. They are accommodating more than 300 projects from 21 countries and territories, including 235 FDI projects worth over 4.7 billion USD and 64 Vietnamese projects worth some 17.67 trillion VND (772 million USD). Those projects have created jobs for more than 108,000 people and contributed 1.7 trillion VND to the budget annually.
Thang said that apart from developing IPs, Hai Duong will also step up investment promotion, strongly improve its business climate and Provincial Competitiveness Index, and attract investment in a more selective manner./.