Business Hoa Phat’s steel export volume increases 3.5 fold in April Steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold a total of 869,000 tonnes of steel in April, a surge of 65 percent compared to the same month last year.

Business Vietnam’s upholstered furniture subject to Canadian anti-dumping duties Certain upholstered domestic seating originating from Vietnam and China now is subject to anti-dumping duties in Canada, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business SBV allows rescheduling of debt repayments for borrowers The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has told financial institutions to reschedule debt repayments to help customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business VPBank posts 173.2 million USD pre-tax profit in Q1 VPBank recorded pre-tax profit of more than 4 trillion VND (173.2 million USD) in the first quarter of the year, an increase of 38 percent over the same period last year.