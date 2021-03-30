Society Canadian Embassy inaugurates charitable work in Khanh Hoa The Canadian Embassy in Vietnam on March 30 inaugurated a Canadian-funded road leading to a charitable house in Cam Phuoc Dong commune in the central province of Khanh Hoa’s Cam Ranh city.

Society Khanh Hoa: Three anti-State instigators jailed Three defendants in the central province of Khanh Hoa got sentences on charges of “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Clause 1, Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Flight attendant sentenced for spreading COVID-19 A court in Vietnam on March 30 handed down a two-year suspended sentence to a flight attendant for breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others.

Society Consulting contract on Hoa Binh planning signed The People's Committee of northern Hoa Binh province has signed a consulting contract with McKinsey Vietnam Co. Ltd. and Infinity Investment Group JSC to make a planning scheme for the province for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.