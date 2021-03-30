Hai Duong province to enter ‘new normal’ on April 1
Life in the northern province of Hai Duong will return to the “new normal" state from 0:00 am on April 1 as students are going back to school and restaurants and cafes can open with anti-pandemic measures ensured, the provincial authorities have announced.
Based on the epidemiological situation, Hai Duong, the biggest COVID-19 epicentre of the country in the third wave of infections with over 700 cases recorded since January 27, decided to end the implementation of measures to prevent the pandemic under Directive 19 of the Prime Minister.
High-risk services such as bars, discotheques, karaoke parlours and massage businesses will remain suspended until April 15.
Hai Duong city, Chi Linh city and Kim Thanh district, the former hotspots in the province, were asked to carry on with certain strict anti-pandemic measures.
Provincial leaders asked local units to continue tightening pandemic prevention tasks in businesses, especially businesses outside industrial zones. These measures include wearing a mask when going out and a ban on large gatherings.
Provincial police are asked to help strictly control those who enter the province from abroad and pay special attention to detecting cases of illegal entry.
According to the provincial centre for diseases control, by 5:00pm on March 30, Hai Duong’s total number of COVID-19 infections was 726, of whom 89 were under treatment. Only 128 people in the province remained in concentrated quarantine facilities./.
