Society Vietnam-Hungary friendly gathering held The Vietnam – Hungary Friendship Association held a friendly gathering in Hanoi on September 18 on the occasion of the two countries’ national days.

Society Embassy works to bring home Vietnamese who fled from business in Cambodia The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, the border guard and the Consular Department of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry have coordinated with Cambodian authorities to bring home Vietnamese citizens who fled from a business establishment in Cambodia as soon as possible.

Society Historical sites in Hanoi – Past and present Take a look at how historical sites in Hanoi have changed since the August Revolution of Autumn 1945.

Society PM urges speeding up key transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the second meeting of the State steering committee for national key transport projects with 33 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide, which took place in both face-to-face and online forms on September 17.